Taiwan faces dwindling supply of soldiers

Low birthrates, lackluster recruitment of volunteer force prove a challenge

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/03 10:08
(Facebook, Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of men reaching conscription age in Taiwan has hit a ten-year low, according to a survey on new recruits for 2022, presenting a challenge for the country’s defenses.

A legislative report suggests that the number of men registered for compulsory military service in 2022 logged 118,000, the lowest in a decade. The supply of military personnel has seen a downward trend, from around 168,000 between 2012 and 2016 to 138,000 in 2017, per CNA.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has struggled to address its personnel shortages for the volunteer army. The number of the army stood at 162,214 as of June 2022.

The military has diversified its recruitment efforts, including through the university-based Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program, per UDN.

According to an estimate in the report, the population reaching 18 years of age regardless of gender, will plunge to less than 200,000 by 2026 and 166,000 by 2028. The figures are significantly lower than the 307,000 in 2018 and 217,000 in 2022.

The defense ministry has suggested it is considering extending the length of compulsory military service, with a plan set to be released by the end of the year. Reports indicated the ministry eyes prolonging the service from the current four months to a year.
