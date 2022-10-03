Annabelle Psychology’s Subsidiary, Annabelle Kids, To Host Upcoming Inaugural Parent-Child Symposium

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 October 2022 - With the opportunity to meet with allied health practitioners and clinicians, Annabelle Kids, a subsidiary of Annabelle Psychology, will host their first-ever AKIDS Symposium this coming 12 and 13th November 2022.



With both live and online, the Parent Child Symposium, or AKIDS symposium will cover a comprehensive range of topics revolving around caregiving. This includes connecting with your children, self-care and self-regulating practices for parents, ways to address the issue of sex with your children, everyday teenage struggles, taking care of children with special needs, and various mental health disorders and treatments, among others. There will also be practical workshops conducted by speech therapists, child psychologists, and paediatricians that will help to equip parents with essential parenting skills. Besides a wide variety of online talks and hands-on workshops, parents will also get the opportunity to meet Annabelle Kids' team of allied health practitioners and clinicians comprising art therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and clinical psychologists to get to know more about the various services they provide. The fun is not only limited to parents, as children will get to experience and explore their multi-sensory gyms and various fun activities in line for the day.



Annabelle Kids is a child therapy provider in Singapore experienced in offering psychoeducational and neurodevelopmental assessments for neurotypical and neurodiverse children with neurodevelopmental disorders like Autism Spectrum Disorder and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, in a fun and play-based manner. Assessments also include administering IQ and neurocognitive tests to better understand a child's cognitive strengths and weaknesses.



Annabelle Psychology is a mental health provider in Singapore that offers clinical psychology services to families, couples, adults, and children. Working closely with medical and mental health professionals, such as paediatricians and psychiatrists, to provide holistic care, Annabelle Psychology employs an extensive range of therapeutic modalities, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, Gottman method couples therapy, and dialectal behaviour therapy. They also offer trauma and abuse therapy and treatment for depression, attention deficit or hyperactivity disorder, exhibitionistic disorder, and many more. On top of that, Annabelle Psychology offers Care for Yourself TM, a 100% employer-funded Employee Assistance Programme – EAP service for employees in Singapore to have access to psychological counselling in order to manage work-based and personal issues better. If keen, an individual may visit Annabelle Kids and Annabelle Psychology at these three locations: Newton, Novena, and Thomson.



If you are a parent of children up to 18 years old and want to find out how you can better support your children's physical, psychological, and emotional well-being, then the AKIDS symposium can better inform and equip you with the required knowledge and skillsets. The first 100 children to sign up for the AKIDS symposium will receive Annabelle Psychology's kids signature bag pack, and every child attending it will get an attractive goodie bag.



For more information on the AKIDS symposium, check out their website at https://www.annabellekids.com or at https://www.annabellepsychology.com/ for additional details.



