Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

Hualien County jolted by magnitude 5.3 temblor

  133
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/03 09:22
Map of magnitude 5.3 earthquake. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 5.3 earthquake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 4:25 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 58.2 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 23.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 3 in Taitung County, Nantou County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Chiayi County, Taichung City, Yilan County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, and Miaoli County.

An intensity level of 1 was reported in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and New Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan
2022/10/01 09:37
Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan
Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan
2022/09/23 10:23
Eastern Taiwan rail traffic disruptions could last longer than expected
Eastern Taiwan rail traffic disruptions could last longer than expected
2022/09/21 17:23
Photo of the Day: Track warped by 6.8 quake in southeast Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Track warped by 6.8 quake in southeast Taiwan
2022/09/21 16:26
Central-southern part of western Taiwan a focus of fault zone monitoring
Central-southern part of western Taiwan a focus of fault zone monitoring
2022/09/20 16:14