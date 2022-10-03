Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 4:25 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 58.2 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 23.5 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County and a 3 in Taitung County, Nantou County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Chiayi County, Taichung City, Yilan County, Changhua County, Chiayi City, and Miaoli County.

An intensity level of 1 was reported in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and New Taipei City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.