New York City FC 2, Orlando City 1

Orlando City 0 1 — 1 New York City FC 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Orlando City, Torres, 8 (Kara), 47th minute; 2, New York City FC, Callens, 5 (Talles Magno), 66th; 3, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 7 (Pereira), 81st.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Araujo, Orlando City, 57th; Moralez, New York City FC, 68th; Talles Magno, New York City FC, 82nd; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 88th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Chris Wattam, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 74th), Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo (Jake Mulraney, 85th), Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres; Ivan Angulo (Tesho Akindele, 74th), Ercan Kara (Benji Michel, 67th).

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray (Anton Tinnerholm, 60th), Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo (Keaton Parks, 60th), Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez (Heber, 85th); Kevin O Toole, Gabriel Pereira (Matias Pellegrini, 85th), Talles Magno (Thiago, 89th).