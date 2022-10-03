New York City FC 2, Orlando City 1

|Orlando City
|New York City FC
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Orlando City, Torres, 8 (Kara), 47th minute; 2, New York City FC, Callens, 5 (Talles Magno), 66th; 3, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 7 (Pereira), 81st.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.
Yellow Cards_Araujo, Orlando City, 57th; Moralez, New York City FC, 68th; Talles Magno, New York City FC, 82nd; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 88th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Chris Wattam, Rosendo Mendoza. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Ruan (Kyle Smith, 74th), Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo (Jake Mulraney, 85th), Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres; Ivan Angulo (Tesho Akindele, 74th), Ercan Kara (Benji Michel, 67th).
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray (Anton Tinnerholm, 60th), Thiago Martins; Nicolas Acevedo (Keaton Parks, 60th), Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez (Heber, 85th); Kevin O Toole, Gabriel Pereira (Matias Pellegrini, 85th), Talles Magno (Thiago, 89th).