10-man Augsburg grabs 3-2 win at Schalke, Hertha draws again

BERLIN (AP) — André Hahn scored late for 10-man Augsburg to grab a bad-tempered 3-2 win at Schalke in the Bundesliga on Sunday, leaving the hosts just outside the relegation zone.

Schalke forward Simon Terodde and Augsburg’s Rafał Gikiewicz almost came to blows after the final whistle when Terodde remonstrated with the goalkeeper. Terodde felt Gikiewicz had provoked the home fans.

Schalke’s Sebastian Polter, whom Gikiewicz knew from their days together at Union Berlin, managed to calm the situation.

It had been a game of high emotions.

Ermedin Demirovic scored twice for Augsburg before Terodde replied for Schalke in the 33rd.

Schalke defender Sepp van den Berg went off with what looked to be a bad ankle injury early in the second half. The 20-year-old Dutch player had to carried off on a stretcher.

Both teams went close with Schalke ’keeper Alexander Schwolow denying Mergim Berisha before Tom Krauß equalized in the 63rd.

Schalke kept pushing for more and was further encouraged when the already-booked Berisha was sent off with his second yellow card in the 70th for catching Maya Yoshida with his elbow.

Two more Augsburg players were booked before Hahn stunned the home team by scoring against the run of play in the 77th. It was the sixth goal conceded by Schalke in the last 15 minutes across eight league games so far.

Earlier, Hertha Berlin and visiting Hoffenheim drew 1-1, stretching the home team’s unbeaten run to four games after three draws, though its fans are still waiting for its first home win of the season.

Andrej Kramarić celebrated his 200th Bundesliga appearance with the opening goal in the 25th for Hoffenheim.

The visitors looked more likely to score in the first half, but Dodi Lukebakio equalized against the run of play in the 37th after Chidera Ejuke capitalized on a mistake from Hoffenheim’s Angeliño to set him up.

Kramarić struck the crossbar before the break, when Hertha defender Marc Oliver Kempf denied Grischa Prömel on the rebound with a goal-line block.

Lukebakio went close with a scissors kick in the second half but neither side could force a winner.

