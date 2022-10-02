South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl in 2nd T20 vs India

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20 against India on Sunday.

The hosts won the first T20 by eight wickets on Wednesday and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India did not make any changes to that team, opting to field the same playing eleven.

South Africa has made one change with pacer Lungi Ngidi coming in for wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

The series marks the final T20 game action for both sides in the lead-up to the upcoming World Cup in Australia. South Africa has never lost a bilateral T20 series in India.

The match will also be only the third T20 at the Barsapara Stadium. The pitch should aid batsmen throughout, with chasing easier under dewy conditions. High prevalent humidity means rain could interrupt the game.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

