NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 15 8 2-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 10 9 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Boston 3 2 1 0 4 8 4 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 11 8 0-2-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 5 2 3 0 4 16 21 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Montreal 4 0 3 1 1 8 14 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-1-1 Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Columbus 5 3 1 1 7 15 10 3-0-0 0-1-1 2-0-1 Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 14 6 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 12 6 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Washington 4 2 1 1 5 9 7 0-0-1 2-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 10 10 1-1-0 1-0-1 2-1-0 Philadelphia 4 1 3 0 2 4 10 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 4 1 3 0 2 7 16 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 5 4 1 0 8 19 12 1-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 2-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 13 6 1-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Winnipeg 4 2 1 1 5 11 13 1-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0 Dallas 4 2 2 0 4 11 14 1-2-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 Colorado 4 1 2 1 3 8 16 1-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-1 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 5 9 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 10 15 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-1-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Seattle 4 4 0 0 8 14 3 3-0-0 1-0-0 4-0-0 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 2-0-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Anaheim 4 3 1 0 6 14 9 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 12 7 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Edmonton 5 3 2 0 6 9 10 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 5 7 0-1-0 1-0-1 1-1-1 Vegas 4 1 2 1 3 12 13 1-1-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 Vancouver 4 0 2 2 2 5 15 0-0-2 0-2-0 0-2-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Boston 4, Philadelphia 0

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 1

Carolina 4, Florida 3

Dallas 5, St. Louis 2

Columbus 2, Washington 1

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4, OT

Detroit 3, Chicago 0

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 2, SO

Seattle 4, Vancouver 0

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m.