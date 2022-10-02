Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/02 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 97 60 .618 _
y-Toronto 89 69 .563
y-Tampa Bay 86 72 .544 11½
Baltimore 81 77 .513 16½
Boston 75 83 .475 22½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 89 69 .563 _
Chicago 78 80 .494 11
Minnesota 77 81 .487 12
Detroit 64 93 .408 24½
Kansas City 64 94 .405 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 103 55 .652 _
y-Seattle 87 70 .554 15½
Los Angeles 72 86 .456 31
Texas 66 91 .420 36½
Oakland 56 102 .354 47

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0

Toronto 10, Boston 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.