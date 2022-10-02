|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|8
|7
|0
|1
|20
|8
|21
|Man City
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|6
|17
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|10
|17
|Brighton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|8
|14
|Chelsea
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|10
|13
|Man United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Newcastle
|8
|2
|5
|1
|12
|8
|11
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|15
|11
|Liverpool
|7
|2
|4
|1
|18
|9
|10
|Brentford
|8
|2
|4
|2
|15
|12
|10
|Everton
|8
|2
|4
|2
|7
|7
|10
|Bournemouth
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|19
|9
|Leeds
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|8
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|10
|7
|West Ham
|8
|2
|1
|5
|5
|9
|7
|Southampton
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|13
|7
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|11
|6
|Wolverhampton
|8
|1
|3
|4
|3
|9
|6
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|17
|4
|Leicester
|7
|0
|1
|6
|10
|22
|1
___
Arsenal 3, Tottenham 1
Bournemouth 0, Brentford 0
Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2
Fulham 1, Newcastle 4
Liverpool 3, Brighton 3
Southampton 1, Everton 2
West Ham 2, Wolverhampton 0
Man City vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Southampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Everton vs. Man United, 2 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|11
|7
|3
|1
|20
|6
|24
|Norwich
|11
|7
|2
|2
|17
|9
|23
|Reading
|11
|7
|0
|4
|13
|15
|21
|Burnley
|11
|4
|6
|1
|18
|11
|18
|QPR
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|12
|18
|Blackburn
|11
|6
|0
|5
|13
|14
|18
|Watford
|11
|4
|5
|2
|15
|11
|17
|Sunderland
|11
|4
|4
|3
|16
|11
|16
|Luton Town
|11
|4
|4
|3
|13
|10
|16
|Wigan
|10
|4
|4
|2
|11
|11
|16
|Swansea
|11
|4
|3
|4
|13
|14
|15
|Rotherham
|10
|3
|5
|2
|12
|8
|14
|Bristol City
|11
|4
|2
|5
|20
|18
|14
|Preston
|11
|2
|7
|2
|3
|4
|13
|Birmingham
|11
|3
|4
|4
|9
|11
|13
|Millwall
|11
|4
|1
|6
|12
|16
|13
|Stoke
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|15
|12
|Cardiff
|11
|3
|3
|5
|8
|12
|12
|Blackpool
|11
|3
|2
|6
|10
|16
|11
|Hull
|11
|3
|2
|6
|11
|23
|11
|West Brom
|11
|1
|7
|3
|17
|17
|10
|Middlesbrough
|11
|2
|4
|5
|13
|16
|10
|Huddersfield
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|16
|7
|Coventry
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|13
|6
___
Hull 0, Luton Town 2
Blackburn 2, Millwall 1
Blackpool 0, Norwich 1
Bristol City 1, QPR 2
Cardiff 1, Burnley 1
Coventry 1, Middlesbrough 0
Reading 3, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham 0, Wigan 2
Sheffield United 1, Birmingham 1
Sunderland 0, Preston 0
West Brom 2, Swansea 3
Stoke 0, Watford 4
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
QPR vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Hull, 7 a.m.
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|11
|8
|1
|2
|19
|12
|25
|Ipswich
|11
|7
|3
|1
|22
|10
|24
|Sheffield Wednesday
|11
|7
|2
|2
|21
|10
|23
|Portsmouth
|10
|6
|3
|1
|21
|11
|21
|Barnsley
|11
|6
|2
|3
|17
|10
|20
|Bolton
|10
|6
|2
|2
|13
|6
|20
|Peterborough
|11
|6
|0
|5
|20
|12
|18
|Derby
|10
|5
|2
|3
|11
|9
|17
|Accrington Stanley
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|13
|16
|Cambridge United
|11
|5
|1
|5
|14
|18
|16
|Exeter
|11
|4
|3
|4
|18
|12
|15
|Shrewsbury
|11
|4
|3
|4
|11
|13
|15
|Lincoln
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|16
|13
|Charlton
|11
|2
|6
|3
|15
|15
|12
|Fleetwood Town
|10
|2
|6
|2
|9
|9
|12
|Port Vale
|11
|3
|3
|5
|10
|16
|12
|Cheltenham
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|12
|11
|Oxford United
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|11
|11
|Wycombe
|11
|3
|2
|6
|13
|16
|11
|Milton Keynes Dons
|10
|3
|1
|6
|11
|14
|10
|Bristol Rovers
|11
|2
|3
|6
|15
|22
|9
|Forest Green
|11
|2
|2
|7
|10
|25
|8
|Burton Albion
|11
|2
|1
|8
|14
|26
|7
|Morecambe
|11
|1
|4
|6
|8
|21
|7
___
Forest Green 0, Exeter 4
Barnsley 3, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 2
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough 3, Port Vale 0
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Wycombe 1
Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Accrington Stanley 3, Morecambe 1
Bolton 2, Lincoln 0
Burton Albion 3, Forest Green 2
Cambridge United 0, Derby 2
Charlton 1, Oxford United 1
Cheltenham 2, Shrewsbury 0
Exeter 2, Bristol Rovers 2
Fleetwood Town 0, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Portsmouth 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Peterborough 3
Port Vale 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Wycombe 0, Plymouth 1
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|11
|9
|1
|1
|19
|6
|28
|Northampton
|11
|8
|2
|1
|23
|12
|26
|Stevenage
|11
|8
|1
|2
|14
|10
|25
|Bradford
|11
|6
|3
|2
|18
|10
|21
|Salford
|11
|6
|3
|2
|16
|9
|21
|Barrow
|11
|7
|0
|4
|15
|12
|21
|Mansfield Town
|11
|6
|2
|3
|18
|12
|20
|Doncaster
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|13
|20
|Carlisle
|11
|4
|6
|1
|13
|10
|18
|Swindon
|11
|4
|5
|2
|13
|11
|17
|Tranmere
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|9
|16
|Crewe
|11
|4
|4
|3
|12
|11
|16
|Grimsby Town
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|10
|16
|Sutton United
|11
|4
|2
|5
|12
|12
|14
|AFC Wimbledon
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|16
|12
|Newport County
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|15
|11
|Walsall
|11
|2
|4
|5
|11
|11
|10
|Gillingham
|11
|2
|4
|5
|3
|11
|10
|Stockport County
|11
|2
|3
|6
|12
|16
|9
|Harrogate Town
|11
|2
|2
|7
|7
|14
|8
|Colchester
|11
|1
|3
|7
|8
|16
|6
|Crawley Town
|11
|1
|3
|7
|10
|19
|6
|Hartlepool
|11
|0
|6
|5
|8
|19
|6
|Rochdale
|11
|1
|2
|8
|7
|18
|5
___
Northampton 2, Stockport County 1
Barrow 0, Leyton Orient 2
Bradford 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Colchester 0, Rochdale 1
Crewe 1, Mansfield Town 2
Doncaster 4, Crawley Town 1
Grimsby Town 1, Swindon 2
Hartlepool 0, Gillingham 0
Newport County 1, Carlisle 1
Stevenage 1, Harrogate Town 0
Sutton United 1, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Tranmere 1
Grimsby Town 1, Carlisle 2
Mansfield Town 2, Hartlepool 2
Harrogate Town 1, Bradford 2
AFC Wimbledon 2, Colchester 1
Carlisle 0, Crewe 0
Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 2
Gillingham 1, Sutton United 0
Leyton Orient 1, Newport County 2
Rochdale 1, Doncaster 2
Salford 1, Grimsby Town 1
Stockport County 1, Walsall 1
Swindon 1, Northampton 2
Tranmere 1, Barrow 0
Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Salford, 10 a.m.