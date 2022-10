Sunday At Forus Tennis Centre Tallinn, Estonia Purse: $251,750 Surface: Hardcourt indoor TALLINN, ESTONIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Tallinn Open at Forus Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Championship

Barbora Krejcikova (7), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (1), Estonia, 6-2, 6-3.