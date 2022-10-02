Alexa
Traffic control to be in effect on Taiwan’s Taipingshan during beech-watching season

Visitors will begin to see a pure forest of the Taiwan beech from the 3 km mark of the Taiwan Beech Trail

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/02 21:00
(Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Traffic control will be in effect in Yilan County's Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area from Oct. 15 to Nov. 13 as tourists flock to the Taiwan Beech Trail to see the leaves of the Taiwan beech trees turning yellowish gold, Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau said on Saturday (Oct. 1).

Wu Ssu-i (吳思儀), Division Chief at the Forestry Bureau's Luodong Forest District Office, told CNA Saturday that traffic control will be enforced on Cueifong Scenic Road (翠峰景觀道路), which is the last 16.5-kilometer stretch of the main mountain road that starts from the entrance of the recreation area and goes to the trailhead of the Taiwan Beech Trail.

No vehicles except minibusses for hire and motorcycles will be allowed to enter Cueifong Scenic Road after the 200th vehicle has entered the road, Wu said.

She added that visitors will begin to see a pure forest of the Taiwan beech from the 3 km mark of the Taiwan Beech Trail, where they can enjoy the golden yellow leaves of the rare trees from mid-October every year.

It takes about three hours to complete a round trip walk on the Taiwan Beech Trail, and visitors are recommended to reach the forest before noon as the weather in the afternoon is often foggy.

(Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area image)

(Wikimedia Commons photo)
