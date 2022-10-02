'Cihu Fire Dance and Light Show Festival' to take place in Taiwan’s Taoyuan until Nov. 27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City’s Scenic Area Service Agency will hold the “Cihu Fire Dance and Light Show Festival,” which includes a series of activities that range from light shows, street performances, stage shows, free amusement park facilities, to a fair selling foods and other commodities, at Cihu Memorial Sculpture Park in Daxi District, Taoyuan City, from now until Nov. 27.

The daily light shows featuring various interactive light areas will take place between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. until Dec. 31, according to a press release issued by the Taoyuan City’s Department of Tourism on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

The activities every Saturday, Sunday, and national holidays include a fair selling snacks and other commodities from 3-8 p.m., street performances, a balloon show, an acrobatic show, or other performances starting at 5 p.m. The weekend activities will also include two stage performances, which include a fire dance and other attractions, starting at 6 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

On every Saturday, Sunday, and national holidays, three amusement park facilities, including a carousel, spinning cups, and a pirate ship, will be open for free rides at the venue from 3-8 p.m. In addition, there are several art installations at the venue designed for photos.

A movie will be played on a 250-inch LED screen at the waterfront stage at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 5, and Nov. 6, according to the release.

For more information, refer to this site.



(Facebook, Taoyuan City Department of Tourism video)



(Taoyuan City Department of Tourism photos)