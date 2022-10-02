Caribbean Carnival at Taipei restaurant goes off without a hitch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen Caribbean Carnival drew a full house in Taipei on Saturday (Oct. 1) afternoon.

The festival was organized by the embassies of Saint Lucia, Haiti, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The Saint Kitts and Nevis Embassy also helped to make the event a success.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman said through this celebration, guests will be treated to “a taste of what it is like to have a Caribbean carnival,” adding that they will see the sights of the Caribbean and experience “the vibrant scene and the vibrations of what it means to be part of a Caribbean Carnival.”

She said that “the ABV Caribbean restaurant has become the kitchen for Vincentians in Taiwan.”

Haitian Ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn said that he came to the event not only as an ambassador but also as a Haitian and Caribbean “to enjoy this atmosphere.” “I hope that this festivity, despite its limits, will be able to introduce (people) to the beauty of the Caribbean Carnival,” he said.

Penn also encouraged Taiwanese to visit his country to experience Carnival festivities, saying, “Do not hesitate to make the trip like hundreds of thousands of other travelers.” He said the event is not just about Carnival but also meant to share cultures.

Soon-to-be Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan Donya Francis said he was eager to find opportunities to teach about his country’s culture, so when he learned about this event, he said yes with no hesitation. Francis said he was “happy to participate in this Caribbean Carnival.”

Saturday’s Carnival features musical and dance performances, including a Saint Kitts and Nevis steel pan and masquerade dance and Saint Lucian and Saint Vincentian singers. Participants were later treated to an all-you-can-eat buffet of popular Caribbean dishes.

There were also four cooking sessions that taught guests how to make three Caribbean recipes: Chicken Pelau from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Griot from Haiti, roast chicken with garlic sauce and fried bakes from Saint Lucia, and pan-fired saltfish with coconut dumplings from Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Near the end of the Carnival, a raffle was held and one lucky person received a gift basket while another won an all-expenses-paid trip to Saint Lucia.

An ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen representative told Taiwan News that they hoped the event could be an annual one that will attract more people in the future.

Last month, the ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen held an event spotlighting cuisine from Saint Kitts and Nevis.



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



(Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)