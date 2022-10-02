Spell of autumn heat for northern Taiwan forecast to end Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The spell of summer-like hot weather, which has been bringing toasty temperatures across Taiwan for the past few days, is forecast to reach its peak from Sunday (Oct. 2) to Tuesday before a seasonal northeasterly wind system sets in on Wednesday morning, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Sunday.

The latest European model shows that the autumn heat will reach its peak from Sunday to Tuesday as a middle-atmosphere high-pressure system continues to hang over the country and the lower atmosphere does not hold much moisture, CNA reported. Sunny and stable weather is forecast across the country during this period, with sporadic rainfall expected only along the country's eastern half and mountainous areas.

The meteorologist reminded people to be mindful of ultraviolet rays that could reach “excessive” and “dangerous” levels around noon during the period.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heat alert for Chiayi City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Pingtung County, Hualien County, and Taitung County, warning that the daily maximum temperature could reach 36 degrees Celsius in these areas on Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, the northeasterly winds will start to strengthen, and the cloud cover will increase over northern Taiwan, which will cause temperatures to drop and increase the possibility of local rain in the region, Wu said. Northern Taiwan will likely see local rain and daytime temperatures fall to 25 and 26 degrees, he added.

Local rain is forecast for Hualien and Taitung counties in the east from Wednesday afternoon, Wu said, adding that people in central and southern Taiwan are expected to feel little impact from the seasonal winds, per CNA. Northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the country will remain affected by the weather pattern until Saturday, according to the meteorologist.