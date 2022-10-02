Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 43,241 local COVID cases

62 deaths also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/02 14:31
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 2) announced 43,307 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 43,241 were local and 66 were imported, as well as 62 deaths.

The local cases included 20,227 males and 23,000 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 14 local cases are still under investigation. Of the local cases, 154 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 62 reported deaths, 39 were male and 23 were female, and they ranged in age between 50 and 100. All of them were severe COVID-19 cases, 58 of them had a history of chronic illness, and 45 had not taken three or more doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Aug. 12 and Sept. 29 and died between Sept. 18 and Sept. 29.

The imported cases included 38 males and 28 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Sept. 1 and Saturday (Oct. 1). Two each arrived from the U.S., South Korea, Thailand, and China; and one each from Singapore, France, the Netherlands, and Germany. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 6,547,708 cases of COVID-19, including 34,972 imported, while 11,163 people have succumbed to the disease.
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths
local cases
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 43,040 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 43,040 local COVID cases
2022/10/01 14:23
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center to function until late June 2023
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center to function until late June 2023
2022/09/30 16:09
Taiwan reports 43,280 local COVID cases, 50 deaths
Taiwan reports 43,280 local COVID cases, 50 deaths
2022/09/30 14:07
Taiwan CECC casts doubt on wet market origin for COVID
Taiwan CECC casts doubt on wet market origin for COVID
2022/09/28 17:42
Taiwan reports 38,157 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 38,157 local COVID cases
2022/09/24 14:18