Taiwan reports 43,241 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 2) announced 43,307 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 43,241 were local and 66 were imported, as well as 62 deaths.

The local cases included 20,227 males and 23,000 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 14 local cases are still under investigation. Of the local cases, 154 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 62 reported deaths, 39 were male and 23 were female, and they ranged in age between 50 and 100. All of them were severe COVID-19 cases, 58 of them had a history of chronic illness, and 45 had not taken three or more doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Aug. 12 and Sept. 29 and died between Sept. 18 and Sept. 29.

The imported cases included 38 males and 28 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Sept. 1 and Saturday (Oct. 1). Two each arrived from the U.S., South Korea, Thailand, and China; and one each from Singapore, France, the Netherlands, and Germany. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 6,547,708 cases of COVID-19, including 34,972 imported, while 11,163 people have succumbed to the disease.