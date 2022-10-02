Vancouver 2, Austin FC 0

|Austin FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Vancouver, Gauld, 8 (Vite), 7th minute.
Second Half_2, Vancouver, Cavallini, 9 (Gauld), 62nd.
Goalies_Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper.
Yellow Cards_Romana, Austin FC, 18th; Ring, Austin FC, 57th; Martins, Austin FC, 90th+1; Cavallini, Vancouver, 90th+1; Blackmon, Vancouver, 90th+6; Cascante, Austin FC, 90th+7.
Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Ian McKay, Fotis Bazakos. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.
___
Austin FC_Bradley Stuver; Julio Cascante, Jhohan Romana; Diego Fagundez, Hector Jimenez (Nicholas Lima, 59th), Daniel Pereira (Rodney Redes, 86th), Alexander Ring (Felipe Martins, 73rd); Sebastian Driussi, Jon Gallagher, Emiliano Rigoni (Ethan Finlay, 59th), Maximiliano Urruti (Moussa Djitte, 73rd).
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Tristan Blackmon, Julian Gressel, Luis Martins, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas (Sebastian Berhalter, 65th), Ryan Gauld (Ryan Raposo, 85th), Russell Teibert (Leonard Owusu, 86th), Pedro Vite; Brian White (Lucas Cavallini, 60th).