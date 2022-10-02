Doege, Billingsley lift Troy past Western Kentucky 34-27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jarret Doege threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, DK Billingsley ran for 122 yards with a touchdown and Troy defeated Western Kentucky 34-27 on Saturday night.

Doege came in for injured starter Gunnar Watson late in the third quarter when the game was tied at 20. He finished that drive with a 16- yard touchdown pass to Jabre Barber on the first play of the fourth quarter. He hit Tez Johnson for a 10-yard score on the next possession putting Troy (3-2) on top 34-20 with 7:14 to go.

Western Kentucky (3-2) then answ ered with a scoring drive, kept alive early when lineman Gunner Britton snagged a deflected pass and rumbled for 12 yards on fourth-and-11. A Troy punt pinned the Hilltoppers on their 11 but they reached the Troy 32 before Richard Jibunor sacked Austin Reed and forced a fumble that was recovered by Tro Showers, sealing the win with a minute left.

Doege finished 7-of-8 for 71 yards. Watson was 15-of-28 for 200 and hauled in a 7-yard scoring pass from Johnson on a double reverse. Johnson had nine catches for 105 yards.

Reed completed 39 of 56 passes for 405 yards and three scores. Daewood Davis caught 12 passes for 122 yards, Michael Mathison eight for 152 and both had a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2