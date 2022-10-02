US, Australia, Japan defense chiefs reaffirm Taiwan Strait peace

The top defense officials of the U.S, Japan, and Australia highlighted the significance of Taiwan Strait peace during a Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting on Sunday (Oct. 1) in Honolulu, Hawaii.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III met with Japan Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Australia Minister of Defence Richard Marles to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific and plan deeper trilateral defense cooperation regarding intelligence sharing, military drills, and science and technology initiatives, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. They pledged to continue “concrete, practical steps” to maintain stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to reiterating peace and stability in the strait, the defense chiefs urged the peaceful resolution of cross-strait matters, per a Japan Ministry of Defense press release. They also shared concerns regarding tensions in the East and South China Seas and declared their opposition to “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or any unilateral actions."

Marles tweeted that the three countries "share mutual concern about the deteriorating strategic environment in our region and globally." "Today we reaffirmed our commitment to work together and with our global partners to keep the Indo-Pacific safe and secure for all," he added.

"We are deeply concerned by China's increasingly aggressive and bullying behavior in the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere in the region," Austin told reporters before the meeting.