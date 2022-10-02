Fire destroys two factory buildings in Taiwan's Miaoli County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A large fire destroyed two factory buildings owned by the Captain Inc. (大揚科技) company at an industrial zone in Taiwan’s Miaoli County, early Sunday (Oct. 2) morning.

The Miaoli Fire Department received a call around 4:00 a.m. Sunday that a fire had started at the factory in the Chung Hsin Industrial Zone (銅鑼鄉中興工業區) south of Miaoli City.

Fortunately, firefighters quickly determined that no one was trapped inside the building. Smoke was still billowing from the factories as firefighters battled the blaze into mid-morning.

Captain Inc. produces plastics and tape as well as chemicals used for various adhesives. According to reports, the two factory buildings that caught on fire housed large amounts of toluene and ethyl acetate, as well as kerosene.

UDN reports that Factory No.1 and No. 2 were completely burned down. However, firefighters were able to successfully put out the flames before the fire spread to other structures nearby.

The initial cause of the fire is now under investigation, reports LTN.