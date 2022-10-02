Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Fire destroys two factory buildings in Taiwan's Miaoli County

The factories belonged to Captain Inc., a manufacturer of tapes and adhesives

  126
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/02 11:00
Fire at Captain Inc. factory in Miaoli Co. from above (Miaoli Fire dept. photo)

Fire at Captain Inc. factory in Miaoli Co. from above (Miaoli Fire dept. photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A large fire destroyed two factory buildings owned by the Captain Inc. (大揚科技) company at an industrial zone in Taiwan’s Miaoli County, early Sunday (Oct. 2) morning.

The Miaoli Fire Department received a call around 4:00 a.m. Sunday that a fire had started at the factory in the Chung Hsin Industrial Zone (銅鑼鄉中興工業區) south of Miaoli City.

Fortunately, firefighters quickly determined that no one was trapped inside the building. Smoke was still billowing from the factories as firefighters battled the blaze into mid-morning.

Captain Inc. produces plastics and tape as well as chemicals used for various adhesives. According to reports, the two factory buildings that caught on fire housed large amounts of toluene and ethyl acetate, as well as kerosene.

UDN reports that Factory No.1 and No. 2 were completely burned down. However, firefighters were able to successfully put out the flames before the fire spread to other structures nearby.

The initial cause of the fire is now under investigation, reports LTN.
fire
Miaoli
Captain Inc.
Chung Hsin Industrial Zone

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan IDF jet test fires Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missile
Taiwan IDF jet test fires Wan Chien air-to-ground cruise missile
2022/09/24 16:56
Taiwan intensifies frequency of military drills on offshore islands
Taiwan intensifies frequency of military drills on offshore islands
2022/09/23 14:15
Vietnamese worker killed in explosion at south Taiwan factory
Vietnamese worker killed in explosion at south Taiwan factory
2022/09/20 18:13
Flames burst through ditch covers due to gasoline leak in Taiwan
Flames burst through ditch covers due to gasoline leak in Taiwan
2022/09/20 11:37
Two women die after sedan falls into pond in central Taiwan
Two women die after sedan falls into pond in central Taiwan
2022/09/18 17:32