German parliamentary delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The German Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (Oct. 2) at 7:08 a.m.

The group will be in Taiwan from Oct. 2-6 and will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Legislative President You Hsi-kun (游錫堃), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

Due to problems with a prior flight connection, four members arrived ahead of others, including Klaus-Peter Willsch, chairman of the friendship group and delegation leader, and vice-chairs Katrin Budde, Dr. Till Steffen, and Dr. Rainer Kraft, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

This is the first German delegation in three years, according to MOFA.

The delegation members are scheduled to visit the Legislative Yuan, security-related institutions, and think tanks for talks and exchanges. In addition, they will travel south to Tainan to visit the Tainan Science Park where they will meet with manufacturers.

The delegation's visit to Taiwan is aimed at deepening cooperation between Taiwan and Germany in the areas of trade investment, high-tech industries, and supply chain security, MOFA said.