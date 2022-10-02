Jacksonville St. gets 1st win over Kennesaw St. in OT, 35-28

JACKSONVILLE, Ala (AP) — Zion Webb fired 11 yards to a diving Sterling Galban in the back corner of the end zone in overtime and Jacksonville State then recovered a Jonathan Murphy fumble on Kennesaw State's first play to wrap up the Gamecocks' first win over the Owls 35-28 in the Atlantic Sun Conference opener Saturday.

The Gamecocks spent 17 seasons in the Ohio Valley Conference before joining the ASUN.

Jacksonville State outscored the Owls 18-0 in the third quarter and took a 28-21 lead, but Murphy tied the game with a 2-yard run with 3:14 left in regulation. On first down at his own 9, Murphy broke free for a 57-yard run to give Kennesaw State a first down at the Gamecocks' 34, but Nathan Robertson missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt with 19 seconds left.

Kennesaw State denied Jacksonville State an offensive touchdown and took a 21-10 lead into halftime. Amon Scarbrough scored the Gamecocks' lone first-half touchdown on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.

Webb gave the Gamecocks (5-1, 1-0) a 28-21 lead on a 42-yard touchdown pass to Keishoen Jarrett and a toss to Ahmad Edwards for a 2-point conversion.

Murphy completed just 4 of 13 attempts for 44 yards and carried 39 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kennesaw State (1-3, 0-1).

Webb completed 11 of 22 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns with an interception to lead Jacksonville State.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2