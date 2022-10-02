Princeton shuts down Columbia 24-6 in Ivy League opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Blake Stentstrom threw for 257 yards with one touchdown and Princeton defeated Columbia 24-6 in an Ivy League opener on Saturday.

Stentstrom completed 21 of 35 passes. Dylan Classi had six receptions for 133 yards. Ryan Butler and Niko Vangarelli had short touchdown runs for the Tigers.

Columbia's Joe Green, who threw for a career-high 270 yards a week ago, completed 31 of 43 passes for only 186 yards and was intercepted three times. Aaron Brebnor returned a fumble 2 yards for a first-quarter touchdown that was Columbia's only score.

The Lions (2-1) had allowed one touchdown and nine points through their first two games, road wins over Marist and Georgetown. The Lions had six sacks and held Princeton to 276 yards but managed only 235 of their own.

It was the 91st meeting between the nation's oldest and third-oldest college football programs. Princeton leads the series 73-16 with one tie.

The Tigers are 3-0 for the fourth consecutive season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

`