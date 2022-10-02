Merrimack rallies to beat Long Island University 24-23

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Victor Dawson scored on a 4-yard run to cap Merrimack's fourth-quarter comeback and the Warriors defeated Long Island University 24-23 on Saturday in a Northeast Conference opener for both teams.

Dawson's touchdown came with 3 1/2 minutes left and gave Merrimack (3-2, 1-0) its first lead. The Warriors closed within 23-17 on Gavin McCusker's 18-yard pass to Hayden Fisher to open the fourth quarter. Merrimack's other touchdown came on a 64-yard play from McCusker to Jacari Carter in the first half.

The Sharks (0-5, 0-1) scored 17 second-quarter points to take a 20-10 halftime lead that included Derek Green's 15-yard scoring pass to Tosin Oyekanmi and Pat Bowen's 86-yard touchdown run.

Michael Coney kicked three field goals for LIU and Lliam Davis one for the Warriors.

Dawson finished with 110 yards rushing and Carter 105 yards receiving.

Bowen had 102 yards rushing. LIU lost three fumbles and had one pass intercepted.

