Baker throws 3 TDs, Morgan St. tops DIII Virginia Lynchburg

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carson Baker threw for three touchdowns and Morgan State eased by Division III Virginia Lynchburg 44-10 on Saturday.

Morgan State scored 37 unanswered points in the first half, including a safety and a fumble return for a touchdown. The Bears also had a one-play drive during the scoring run when Baker connected with Bruce Mattox III for a 49-yard TD.

Virginia Lynchburg was held to 200 total yards.

Mattox III had three grabs for 73 yards and a score, and Daymond Hamler caught two short touchdown passes. Alfonzo Graham carried it eight times for 80 yards and a touchdown for Morgan State (2-2).

Alvaro Ortega was 6-of-20 passing for 42 yards for Virginia Lynchburg. David Anderson had 18 carries and 65 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2