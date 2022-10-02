Adebayo goes for 132 as St. Thomas runs to win over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hope Adebayo rushed for 132 yards and scored one of St. Thomas of Minnesota's three rushing touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over Marist on Saturday.

St. Thomas (3-1) won its Pioneer League opener, churning out 242 yards on the ground to go with Cade Sexauer's 218 yards passing with two touchdowns.

Leading by 14 in the fourth quarter, the Tommies took possession at their own 1-yard line with 10:15 remaining. Fourteen plays and 7 minutes later they had a 38-17 lead after Joshua Komis scored on a 4-yard touchdown.

Marist's Brock Bagozzi then led a quick drive culminating in his 18-yard touchdown pass to Will Downes and the Red Foxes (1-3, 1-1 Pioneer) were within 38-24 with 1:12 remaining. St. Thomas lost a fumble on the first play of its ensuing possession, but time ran out on Marist near midfield.

Bagozzi, the current Pioneer offensive player of the week, completed 23 of 39 passes for 269 yards with three touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.

___

