Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou's game-winner

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick.

Josef Martinez scored for United (10-13-10) in the 81st.

These teams take to the pitch again on Oct. 9, with the Revolution visiting the Chicago Fire while United hosts New York City FC.

