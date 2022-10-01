American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|96
|60
|.615
|_
|y-Toronto
|88
|69
|.561
|8½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|71
|.548
|10½
|Baltimore
|81
|76
|.516
|15½
|Boston
|75
|82
|.478
|21½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|89
|68
|.567
|_
|Chicago
|78
|79
|.497
|11
|Minnesota
|77
|80
|.490
|12
|Detroit
|63
|93
|.404
|25½
|Kansas City
|63
|94
|.401
|26
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|55
|.650
|_
|y-Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|15½
|Los Angeles
|71
|86
|.452
|31
|Texas
|66
|90
|.423
|35½
|Oakland
|56
|101
|.357
|46
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
Toronto 9, Boston 0
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.