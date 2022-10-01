Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/01 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 96 60 .615 _
y-Toronto 88 69 .561
y-Tampa Bay 86 71 .548 10½
Baltimore 81 76 .516 15½
Boston 75 82 .478 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 89 68 .567 _
Chicago 78 79 .497 11
Minnesota 77 80 .490 12
Detroit 63 93 .404 25½
Kansas City 63 94 .401 26
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 55 .650 _
y-Seattle 86 70 .551 15½
Los Angeles 71 86 .452 31
Texas 66 90 .423 35½
Oakland 56 101 .357 46

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.