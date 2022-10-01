NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 15 8 2-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 7 8 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 0-2-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 3 1 2 0 2 6 12 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 4 1 3 0 2 11 17 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Montreal 3 0 3 0 0 4 9 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 4 3 1 0 6 12 6 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Washington 3 2 0 1 5 8 5 0-0-1 2-0-0 1-0-0 Columbus 4 2 1 1 5 13 9 2-0-0 0-1-1 1-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 4 2 1 1 5 10 10 1-1-0 1-0-1 2-1-0 Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 3 1 2 0 2 4 6 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 6 13 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 4 4 0 0 8 17 7 1-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 2-0-1 1-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 3 3 0 0 6 13 6 1-0-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 10 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Colorado 4 1 2 1 3 8 16 1-1-0 0-1-1 0-1-1 Chicago 2 1 1 0 2 5 6 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Dallas 3 1 2 0 2 6 12 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Arizona 4 0 3 1 1 10 15 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-1-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 2-0-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 Seattle 3 3 0 0 6 10 3 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Anaheim 4 3 1 0 6 14 9 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 12 7 2-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 6 8 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 5 7 0-1-0 1-0-1 1-1-1 Vegas 4 1 2 1 3 12 13 1-1-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 Vancouver 3 0 1 2 2 5 11 0-0-2 0-1-0 0-1-2

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Ottawa 3

Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1

Washington 2, Detroit 0

Edmonton 2, Calgary 1

Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

San Jose 7, Vegas 3

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.