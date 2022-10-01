NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|8
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Florida
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|12
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Ottawa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|11
|17
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Montreal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|6
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|8
|5
|0-0-1
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Columbus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|13
|9
|2-0-0
|0-1-1
|1-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|10
|10
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|13
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|17
|7
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|Nashville
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|16
|5
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|6
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|10
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Colorado
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|8
|16
|1-1-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|Chicago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Dallas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|12
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Arizona
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|15
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|0-1-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|19
|14
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|Seattle
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|3
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Anaheim
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|9
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|12
|7
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|8
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
|1-1-1
|Vegas
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|12
|13
|1-1-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-1
|Vancouver
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|11
|0-0-2
|0-1-0
|0-1-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 6, Ottawa 3
Nashville 7, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, New Jersey 1
Washington 2, Detroit 0
Edmonton 2, Calgary 1
Anaheim 4, San Jose 1
San Jose 7, Vegas 3
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Chicago at Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Nashville vs. SC Bern at PostFinance Arena, 2 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose vs. Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1:30 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.