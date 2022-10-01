Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/01 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 96 60 .615 _ _ 8-2 L-1 56-23 40-37
y-Toronto 88 69 .561 +2 5-5 W-1 45-34 43-35
y-Tampa Bay 86 71 .548 10½ _ 4-6 W-1 51-30 35-41
Baltimore 81 76 .516 15½ 5 5-5 W-1 44-34 37-42
Boston 75 82 .478 21½ 11 3-7 L-1 40-38 35-44
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 89 68 .567 _ _ 9-1 W-3 43-33 46-35
Chicago 78 79 .497 11 8 2-8 W-2 35-43 43-36
Minnesota 77 80 .490 12 9 4-6 W-1 46-35 31-45
Detroit 63 93 .404 25½ 22½ 8-2 L-1 34-46 29-47
Kansas City 63 94 .401 26 23 5-5 L-4 39-42 24-52
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 55 .650 _ _ 6-4 L-2 51-25 51-30
y-Seattle 86 70 .551 15½ 5-5 W-3 42-33 44-37
Los Angeles 71 86 .452 31 15 7-3 W-5 38-41 33-45
Texas 66 90 .423 35½ 19½ 3-7 L-3 32-45 34-45
Oakland 56 101 .357 46 30 3-7 L-5 26-51 30-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 98 59 .624 _ _ 6-4 W-1 53-26 45-33
z-New York 98 59 .624 _ +13½ 6-4 L-1 51-27 47-32
Philadelphia 84 72 .538 13½ _ 4-6 W-1 47-34 37-38
Miami 65 92 .414 33 19½ 5-5 L-1 32-46 33-46
Washington 54 102 .346 43½ 30 3-7 L-1 25-53 29-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 91 66 .580 _ _ 4-6 W-1 52-27 39-39
Milwaukee 84 73 .535 7 ½ 6-4 W-1 44-32 40-41
Chicago 71 86 .452 20 13½ 9-1 W-5 35-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 97 .382 31 24½ 2-8 L-4 31-47 29-50
Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 32 25½ 4-6 L-1 32-46 27-52
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 109 48 .694 _ _ 6-4 W-3 55-21 54-27
San Diego 86 71 .548 23 +1½ 5-5 L-3 41-35 45-36
San Francisco 79 78 .503 30 9-1 W-5 43-36 36-42
Arizona 72 85 .459 37 12½ 4-6 L-1 40-41 32-44
Colorado 65 92 .414 44 19½ 1-9 L-6 41-40 24-52

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-11), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at San Francisco (Webb 15-9), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.