Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ex-NPP leader backs independent Huang Shan-shan for mayor of Taipei

Huang Shan-shan emphasizes third-force candidates over ideology

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/01 20:44
Independent mayoral candidate Huang Shan-shan meets former NPP leader Huang Kuo-chang at a rally Saturday. (Facebook, taipei33 photo)

Independent mayoral candidate Huang Shan-shan meets former NPP leader Huang Kuo-chang at a rally Saturday. (Facebook, taipei33 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former New Power Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said Saturday (Oct. 1) he was backing independent candidate Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) for mayor of Taipei City.

Huang, a former deputy mayor, has the support of incumbent Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who is barred by law from running for a third consecutive term in the elections scheduled for Nov. 26.

Huang Kuo-chang, a leading figure of the 2014 Sunflower student protests, told an NPP election rally in Taipei Saturday that if he were a resident of the capital, which he was not, he would vote for Huang Shan-shan, the Liberty Times reported.

The independent defended her presence at the NPP event by emphasizing the role of a third force in local politics. Concern for city issues was more important than ideology in local elections, she said, pointing at her 24 years in politics for the Neihu and Nangang districts.

Huang Shan-shan said that once elected mayor, she would form an alliance of like-minded city councilors to promote local interests and achieve progress for the capital.

However, the NPP’s current chair, Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華), said her predecessor did not represent the party’s official stance, CNA reported. She said the small party had not even discussed yet which candidate to support in the mayoral election.

Huang Shan-shan’s two main rivals will be former Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安), a grandson of late President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).
November 26 elections
Taipei City Mayor
mayoral elections
Huang Shan-shan
Huang Kuo-chang
New Power Party
NPP
independent candidate
third force

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei mayoral candidate pans commentator for abuse of press freedom
Taipei mayoral candidate pans commentator for abuse of press freedom
2022/09/27 17:31
Gaming this year's unprecedented Taiwan local elections
Gaming this year's unprecedented Taiwan local elections
2022/09/19 19:59
Taiwan People’s Party surges to second place in opinion poll
Taiwan People’s Party surges to second place in opinion poll
2022/09/16 15:57
If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year is strange
If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year is strange
2022/09/13 07:09
If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year isn't normal
If this year's Taiwan elections were normal, KMT would win big, but this year isn't normal
2022/09/12 18:48