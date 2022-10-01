AP PHOTOS: China marks 73rd anniversary in National Day

A participant salutes the Chinese national flag at an event marking mainland China's National Day organized by the Taiwan People Communist Party in Ta... A participant salutes the Chinese national flag at an event marking mainland China's National Day organized by the Taiwan People Communist Party in Tainan in southern Taiwan on Saturday, Oct 1, 2022. In Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, a group of activists who call themselves the Taiwan People Communist Party raised the Chinese flag in the southern city of Tainan during the National Day of mainland China and chanted, "Long live the Motherland." (AP photo/I-Hwa Cheng)