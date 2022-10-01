Alexa
AP PHOTOS: China marks 73rd anniversary in National Day

By Associated Press
2022/10/01 19:00
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a member of the Chinese honor guard unfurls the Chinese national flag during a flag raising ceremony to ...
A participant salutes the Chinese national flag at an event marking mainland China's National Day organized by the Taiwan People Communist Party in Ta...
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gives a speech during a dinner reception at the Great Hall of the People on the eve of the National Day holiday in Beijing,...
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at left and President Xi Jinping toasts each other during a dinner reception at the Great Hall of the People on the eve of ...
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he walks ahead Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a dinner reception at the Great Hall of the People on the eve o...
People gather to protest against China on human rights on the eve of China's National Day in front of the Bank of China in Taipei, Taiwan Friday, Sept...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a woman holds up a card with the words "Dear Motherland, Hello!" as she attends the flag raising ceremon...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese honor guard march to a flag raising ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the founding of t...
People gather to protest against China on human rights on the eve of China's National Day in front of the Bank of China in Taipei, Taiwan Friday, Sept...
Chinese President Xi Jinping adjusts his jacket as he attends a dinner reception at the Great Hall of the People on the eve of the National Day holida...
In this image made from video provided by Radio Television Hong Kong, officers of Hong Kong's disciplined services carry flags and march with a gooses...
In this image made from video provided by Radio Television Hong Kong, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee makes a speech to mark China's National Day a...
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwanese soldiers go through a drill as Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen visits a camp in Hu...
People walk past a Chinese flag on a tourist shopping street on the first day of the National Day holiday period in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. N...
Crowds walk along a tourist shopping street on the first day of the National Day holiday period in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. National Day marks...

BEIJING (AP) — Spectators watched a masked, 96-member honor guard raise a Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square as the ruling Communist Party marked its 73rd anniversary in power on Saturday under strict anti-virus controls.

The flag-raising at sunrise was one of the few National Day events planned after authorities called on the public to avoid travel during what usually is one of the country’s busiest tourism periods.

National Day marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, founding of the People’s Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war. The former ruling Nationalist Party left for Taiwan, now a self-ruled democracy.

In Hong Kong, Chief Executive John Lee promised to revive the battered economy. He wore a red mask the color of the Chinese flag and was flanked by masked dignitaries at a downtown convention center.

In Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, members of the pro-mainland Taiwan People's Communist Party raised a Chinese flag in the southern city of Tainan and released red balloons and white doves. About 150 people took part.