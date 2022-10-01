Taiwan model Lin Chi-ling reposts ‘I Love You, China’ image on social media

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan supermodel Lin Chi-ling (林志玲) reposted an image reading “I Love You, China” on her Weibo Chinese social media page for China’s national day Saturday (Oct. 1).

The original post was made by Chinese state-run television station CCTV News to mark the 73rd anniversary of the People’s Republic of China, but was reposted by several Taiwanese entertainers, CNA reported. The list included Rainie Yang (楊丞琳), the pop singer who caused a stir by reportedly claiming that eating seafood was a luxury when she was growing up in Taiwan.

Lin reposted the message 14 minutes after midnight Saturday morning, when CCTV sent out the original. However, her action met with mixed responses from Chinese netizens, with some accusing her of being unfit to work in China because she was “the perfect representation” of the alliance between Taiwan and Japan, an apparent reference to her marriage to Japanese pop star Akira.

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi (舒淇), who lives in Hong Kong, did not repost the “I Love You, China” message, but footage of the flag-raising ceremony on Tiananmen Square in Beijing with the caption “Happy National Day!”

The wishes came after China launched massive military drills last August threatening Taiwan, and stepped up its almost daily efforts to intimidate the democratic country by sending warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

