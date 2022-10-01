Guards overpower man waving sickle at county chief during Taiwan election rally

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bodyguards overpowered a man waving a sickle at Changhua County Magistrate Wang Huei-mei (王惠美) at an election rally Friday (Sept. 30) night, but later reports said no political motive had been involved.

The Kuomintang (KMT) politician was attending the meeting in Lugang as part of her campaign to win a second term in the Nov. 26 local elections, CNA reported.

As she prepared to leave the site, a man approached holding a sickle in his hands. Even after Wang’s guards ordered him to stop advancing and to put down the sickle, he refused to do so, leading them to move forward and overpower him.

Lugang police said the man, surnamed Huang (黃), 55, was a local farmer who had been working on the land with his mother during the day. They both went straight to the rally after work, but the woman left first with friends, forgetting about the sickle.

The encounter between Huang and the county chief was coincidental, as both were leaving at the same time, police said, though the man admitted he had consumed “two cups of whiskey.”

Huang was injured during the confrontation, but refused transfer to a hospital, leading to nurses treating him at the local police precinct. He was likely to face charges related to disrupting public order, reports said.

The county chief’s campaign office said there was no need to increase the level of security surrounding her electoral activities.