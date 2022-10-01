Taiwan to hold National Day night market at Twin Oaks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Representative Office in the U.S. has planned a National Day banquet at Twin Oaks on Wednesday (Oct. 5), during which guests will get to enjoy a Taiwanese night market carnival.

CNA reported Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) as saying that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, American officials who visited Taiwan were restricted by the diplomatic bubble and thus unable to explore the country freely. To make up for the disappointment, the representative office is bringing a taste of Taiwan to Washington, D.C.

According to Hsiao, as Taiwan’s National Day celebrations will coincide with the Taiwan Expo USA, the representative office also invited participating craftspeople to help design a special “light bulb boba milk tea” to highlight Taiwan’s image. Aside from the drink, the banquet will also feature Taiwanese snacks including fried grouper and popcorn chicken.

The representative office said though Taiwan currently does export groupers to the U.S., the fish’s popularity has yet to grow due to its price and scarcity. Therefore, by featuring groupers at the event, the office hopes to introduce it to more people in the U.S.

In addition to the snacks and drink, guests at the banquet will also get to enjoy a game of beer hoop-throwing, which will highlight products from ally countries that had donated vaccines when Taiwan was in need. Craftspeople will also be present for do-it-yourself activities.





Taiwan's representative office presents the light bulb boba milk tea and fried grouper that will be served at the National Day banquet. (CNA photo)