Pennsylvania outlasts Dartmouth 23-17 in 2OT

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Trey Flowers dove into the end zone in the second overtime to give Pennsylvania a 23-17 victory over Dartmouth on Friday night in an Ivy League opener.

Penn (3-0) ended a four-game losing streak against Dartmouth (1-2, 0-1) and is off to its best start since since 2003.

Aidan Sayin threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Casilli in the first overtime that gave Penn a 17-10 lead. Dartmouth answered with quarterback Nick Howard's 5-yard touchdown run.

Penn blocked Dartmouth's field goal attempt in the second OT before Flower's game-winning run.

Graham Gotlieb kicked a 35-yard field goal for Penn as time expired in regulation to force overtime tied at 10.

It was Penn's first double-overtime game since 2013.

