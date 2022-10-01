Miami 1, Toronto FC 0

|Miami
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Toronto FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Miami, Higuain, 14 (Taylor), 86th minute.
Goalies_Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Campana, Miami, 32nd; Gregore, Miami, 40th; Insigne, Toronto FC, 46th; Michael Bradley, Toronto FC, 49th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 57th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Gianni Facchini, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.
___
Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe, Aime Mabika, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Bryce Duke (Ariel Lassiter, 69th), Gregore, Jean Mota, Alejandro Pozuelo (Victor Ulloa, 88th); Leonardo Campana (Robert Thomas Taylor, 69th), Gonzalo Higuain (Indiana Vassilev, 90th+1).
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Domenico Criscito, Chris Mavinga, Shane O'Neill; Federico Bernardeschi, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Richie Laryea, Michael Bradley; Lorenzo Insigne (Ifunanyachi Achara, 72nd), Jesus Jimenez (Ayo Akinola, 73rd), Deandre Kerr (Jayden Nelson, 46th).