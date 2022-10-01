New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After launching an investigation into a bus stop where seats were often dirty with spilled drinks, the New Taipei police caught a man who confessed to upskirting women for several years.

CNA reported that the New Taipei Police Department Sanxia Precinct received a report in early August about drinks often being spilled on seats at a local bus stop. The event caught the public and the police’s attention as it not only prevented passengers from being able to sit down while waiting for buses but also kept happening.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, the police found a middle-aged man would spill drinks on the bus stop’s seats and spread the liquid on the surface of the seats with leaves to dirty them as much as possible. Then, he allegedly would pretend to wait for buses and snap photos up women’s skirts from behind.

According to the police, the suspect was a 49-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃) who worked as a security guard. His home was raided by the police, who obtained a warrant and seized a laptop, portable hard drive, cellphone, and selfie stick.

Within the hard drive found in Huang’s home, the police found tens of thousands of voyeuristic photos and videos; they estimated there were over 100 victims. Huang confessed that he had been taking such photos and videos for six or seven years, per CNA.

The police have interviewed three female victims and are working to identify other possible victims. Huang’s case has been transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office on a privacy offense.



Huang is caught on camera spreading the spilled drink on the bus stop's seats. (CNA photo)



After rendering passengers unable to sit down at the bus stop, Huang allegedly took voyeuristic photos of women. (CNA photo)