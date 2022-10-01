Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop

Man allegedly purposely spills drinks on bus stop seat to keep passengers standing

  245
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/01 10:46
A man allegedly spilled drinks and spread the stains on a bus stop's seats to prevent passengers from sitting, allowing him to take voyeuristic ph...

A man allegedly spilled drinks and spread the stains on a bus stop's seats to prevent passengers from sitting, allowing him to take voyeuristic ph... (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After launching an investigation into a bus stop where seats were often dirty with spilled drinks, the New Taipei police caught a man who confessed to upskirting women for several years.

CNA reported that the New Taipei Police Department Sanxia Precinct received a report in early August about drinks often being spilled on seats at a local bus stop. The event caught the public and the police’s attention as it not only prevented passengers from being able to sit down while waiting for buses but also kept happening.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, the police found a middle-aged man would spill drinks on the bus stop’s seats and spread the liquid on the surface of the seats with leaves to dirty them as much as possible. Then, he allegedly would pretend to wait for buses and snap photos up women’s skirts from behind.

According to the police, the suspect was a 49-year-old man surnamed Huang (黃) who worked as a security guard. His home was raided by the police, who obtained a warrant and seized a laptop, portable hard drive, cellphone, and selfie stick.

Within the hard drive found in Huang’s home, the police found tens of thousands of voyeuristic photos and videos; they estimated there were over 100 victims. Huang confessed that he had been taking such photos and videos for six or seven years, per CNA.

The police have interviewed three female victims and are working to identify other possible victims. Huang’s case has been transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office on a privacy offense.

New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop
Huang is caught on camera spreading the spilled drink on the bus stop's seats. (CNA photo)

New Taipei man accused of upskirting over 100 women at bus stop
After rendering passengers unable to sit down at the bus stop, Huang allegedly took voyeuristic photos of women. (CNA photo)
voyeur
voyeurism
upskirt
New Taipei City
bus stop

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei City picks colors for each of its 29 districts
New Taipei City picks colors for each of its 29 districts
2022/09/07 20:47
New Taipei man stashes mother’s dead body in refrigerator for five years
New Taipei man stashes mother’s dead body in refrigerator for five years
2022/08/17 17:28
KMT nominates New Taipei City, Taichung City mayors for re-election
KMT nominates New Taipei City, Taichung City mayors for re-election
2022/08/17 16:49
New Taipei stages largest-ever disaster response drills
New Taipei stages largest-ever disaster response drills
2022/07/13 15:36
Taiwan wargames to feature defense of port against Chinese air attack
Taiwan wargames to feature defense of port against Chinese air attack
2022/07/09 15:27