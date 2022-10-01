Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolted east and central Taiwan at 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning (Oct. 1), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

The epicenter of the quake was 89 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall with a focal depth of 13.8 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hualien County, a 3 in Taitung County, and a 2 in Nantou County. Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, and Yunlin County reported intensity level 1.

The quake was preceded by another at 2:53 a.m., which had a magnitude of 3.2. The epicenter was 27.6 km northeast of Taitung County Hall, and the focal depth was 5 km.

Taitung reported an intensity level of 4.

No injuries or damage from the quake were reported at the time of publication.



(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)