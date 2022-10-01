New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|81.74
|82.56
|79.14
|79.49 Down 1.74
|Nov
|80.86
|81.72
|78.36
|78.72 Down 1.70
|Dec
|79.86
|80.65
|77.40
|77.75 Down 1.67
|Jan
|78.65
|79.40
|76.31
|76.63 Down 1.67
|Feb
|77.50
|78.23
|75.25
|75.57 Down 1.64
|Mar
|75.86
|77.10
|74.29
|74.61 Down 1.61
|Apr
|75.22
|76.14
|73.66
|73.77 Down 1.57
|May
|74.56
|75.39
|72.61
|73.00 Down 1.53
|Jun
|73.70
|74.59
|72.05
|72.30 Down 1.49
|Jul
|73.10
|73.10
|71.59
|71.66 Down 1.46
|Aug
|72.13
|73.07
|71.03
|71.08 Down 1.45
|Sep
|71.75
|71.75
|70.57
|70.57 Down 1.42
|Oct
|70.00
|70.12
|70.00
|70.12 Down 1.40
|Nov
|71.08
|71.73
|69.37
|69.66 Down 1.42
|Dec
|70.00
|70.00
|69.19
|69.19 Down 1.40
|Jan
|68.73 Down 1.39
|Feb
|69.31
|69.31
|68.31
|68.31 Down 1.36
|Mar
|67.91 Down 1.35
|Apr
|67.55 Down 1.32
|May
|68.42
|68.90
|67.01
|67.20 Down 1.30
|Jun
|66.82 Down 1.28
|Jul
|66.46 Down 1.26
|Aug
|66.12 Down 1.25
|Sep
|65.81 Down 1.24
|Oct
|65.58 Down 1.21
|Nov
|66.70
|67.00
|65.15
|65.33 Down 1.21
|Dec
|65.01 Down 1.20
|Jan
|64.70 Down 1.18
|Feb
|64.41 Down 1.17
|Mar
|64.14 Down 1.16
|Apr
|63.91 Down 1.14
|May
|64.80
|64.80
|63.68
|63.68 Down 1.12
|Jun
|63.40 Down 1.11
|Jul
|63.13 Down 1.11
|Aug
|62.90 Down 1.11
|Sep
|62.70 Down 1.09
|Oct
|62.53 Down 1.08
|Nov
|63.50
|63.50
|62.25
|62.35 Down 1.06
|Dec
|62.08 Down 1.05
|Jan
|61.81 Down 1.05
|Feb
|61.56 Down 1.05
|Mar
|61.34 Down 1.03
|Apr
|61.15 Down 1.00
|May
|61.02
|Down .97
|Jun
|60.84
|Down .96
|Jul
|60.62
|Down .95
|Aug
|60.49
|Down .94
|Sep
|60.39
|Down .92
|Oct
|60.24
|Down .91
|Nov
|61.35
|61.35
|60.00
|60.09
|Down .90
|Dec
|59.86
|Down .89
|Jan
|59.54
|Down .89
|Feb
|59.37
|Down .88
|Mar
|59.24
|Down .87
|Apr
|59.05
|Down .86
|May
|58.87
|Down .86
|Jun
|58.65
|Down .85
|Jul
|58.48
|Down .84
|Aug
|58.31
|Down .83
|Sep
|58.17
|Down .83
|Oct
|58.10
|Down .82
|Nov
|58.01
|Down .81
|Dec
|57.82
|Down .81
|Jan
|57.51
|Down .81
|Feb
|57.29
|Down .81
|Mar
|57.15
|Down .81
|Apr
|56.98
|Down .81
|May
|56.88
|Down .81
|Jun
|56.80
|Down .81
|Jul
|56.64
|Down .81
|Aug
|56.51
|Down .81
|Sep
|56.35
|Down .81
|Oct
|56.17
|Down .81
|Nov
|56.01
|56.04
|56.01
|56.04
|Down .81
|Dec
|55.86
|Down .81
|Jan
|55.69
|Down .81
|Feb
|55.51
|Down .81
|Mar
|55.31
|Down .81
|Apr
|55.13
|Down .81
|May
|54.94
|Down .81
|Jun
|54.79
|Down .81
|Jul
|54.65
|Down .81
|Aug
|54.48
|Down .81
|Sep
|54.31
|Down .81
|Oct
|54.18
|Down .81
|Nov
|54.04
|Down .81
|Dec
|53.84
|Down .81
|Jan
|53.66
|Down .81
|Feb
|53.49
|Down .81
|Mar
|53.30
|Down .81
|Apr
|53.13
|Down .81
|May
|52.96
|Down .81
|Jun
|52.80
|Down .81
|Jul
|52.65
|Down .81
|Aug
|52.50
|Down .81
|Sep
|52.35
|Down .81
|Oct
|52.20
|Down .81
|Nov
|52.04
|Down .81
|Dec
|51.91
|Down .81
|Jan
|51.77
|Down .81
|Feb
|51.64
|Down .81
|Mar
|51.51
|Down .81
|Apr
|51.39
|Down .81
|May
|51.25
|Down .81
|Jun
|51.14
|Down .81
|Jul
|51.03
|Down .81
|Aug
|50.91
|Down .81
|Sep
|50.80
|Down .81
|Oct
|50.69
|Down .81
|Nov
|50.57
|Down .81
|Dec
|50.50
|Down .81
|Jan
|50.44
|Down .81
|Feb
|50.38
|Down .81
|Mar
|50.33
|Down .81
|Apr
|50.26
|Down .81
|May
|50.18
|Down .81
|Jun
|50.08
|Down .81
|Jul
|49.99
|Down .81
|Aug
|49.88
|Down .81
|Sep
|49.79
|Down .81
|Oct
|49.69
|Down .81
|Nov
|49.60
|Down .81
|Dec
|49.53
|Down .81
|Jan
|49.47
|Down .81