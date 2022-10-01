Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/10/01 03:19
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 81.74 82.56 79.14 79.49 Down 1.74
Nov 80.86 81.72 78.36 78.72 Down 1.70
Dec 79.86 80.65 77.40 77.75 Down 1.67
Jan 78.65 79.40 76.31 76.63 Down 1.67
Feb 77.50 78.23 75.25 75.57 Down 1.64
Mar 75.86 77.10 74.29 74.61 Down 1.61
Apr 75.22 76.14 73.66 73.77 Down 1.57
May 74.56 75.39 72.61 73.00 Down 1.53
Jun 73.70 74.59 72.05 72.30 Down 1.49
Jul 73.10 73.10 71.59 71.66 Down 1.46
Aug 72.13 73.07 71.03 71.08 Down 1.45
Sep 71.75 71.75 70.57 70.57 Down 1.42
Oct 70.00 70.12 70.00 70.12 Down 1.40
Nov 71.08 71.73 69.37 69.66 Down 1.42
Dec 70.00 70.00 69.19 69.19 Down 1.40
Jan 68.73 Down 1.39
Feb 69.31 69.31 68.31 68.31 Down 1.36
Mar 67.91 Down 1.35
Apr 67.55 Down 1.32
May 68.42 68.90 67.01 67.20 Down 1.30
Jun 66.82 Down 1.28
Jul 66.46 Down 1.26
Aug 66.12 Down 1.25
Sep 65.81 Down 1.24
Oct 65.58 Down 1.21
Nov 66.70 67.00 65.15 65.33 Down 1.21
Dec 65.01 Down 1.20
Jan 64.70 Down 1.18
Feb 64.41 Down 1.17
Mar 64.14 Down 1.16
Apr 63.91 Down 1.14
May 64.80 64.80 63.68 63.68 Down 1.12
Jun 63.40 Down 1.11
Jul 63.13 Down 1.11
Aug 62.90 Down 1.11
Sep 62.70 Down 1.09
Oct 62.53 Down 1.08
Nov 63.50 63.50 62.25 62.35 Down 1.06
Dec 62.08 Down 1.05
Jan 61.81 Down 1.05
Feb 61.56 Down 1.05
Mar 61.34 Down 1.03
Apr 61.15 Down 1.00
May 61.02 Down .97
Jun 60.84 Down .96
Jul 60.62 Down .95
Aug 60.49 Down .94
Sep 60.39 Down .92
Oct 60.24 Down .91
Nov 61.35 61.35 60.00 60.09 Down .90
Dec 59.86 Down .89
Jan 59.54 Down .89
Feb 59.37 Down .88
Mar 59.24 Down .87
Apr 59.05 Down .86
May 58.87 Down .86
Jun 58.65 Down .85
Jul 58.48 Down .84
Aug 58.31 Down .83
Sep 58.17 Down .83
Oct 58.10 Down .82
Nov 58.01 Down .81
Dec 57.82 Down .81
Jan 57.51 Down .81
Feb 57.29 Down .81
Mar 57.15 Down .81
Apr 56.98 Down .81
May 56.88 Down .81
Jun 56.80 Down .81
Jul 56.64 Down .81
Aug 56.51 Down .81
Sep 56.35 Down .81
Oct 56.17 Down .81
Nov 56.01 56.04 56.01 56.04 Down .81
Dec 55.86 Down .81
Jan 55.69 Down .81
Feb 55.51 Down .81
Mar 55.31 Down .81
Apr 55.13 Down .81
May 54.94 Down .81
Jun 54.79 Down .81
Jul 54.65 Down .81
Aug 54.48 Down .81
Sep 54.31 Down .81
Oct 54.18 Down .81
Nov 54.04 Down .81
Dec 53.84 Down .81
Jan 53.66 Down .81
Feb 53.49 Down .81
Mar 53.30 Down .81
Apr 53.13 Down .81
May 52.96 Down .81
Jun 52.80 Down .81
Jul 52.65 Down .81
Aug 52.50 Down .81
Sep 52.35 Down .81
Oct 52.20 Down .81
Nov 52.04 Down .81
Dec 51.91 Down .81
Jan 51.77 Down .81
Feb 51.64 Down .81
Mar 51.51 Down .81
Apr 51.39 Down .81
May 51.25 Down .81
Jun 51.14 Down .81
Jul 51.03 Down .81
Aug 50.91 Down .81
Sep 50.80 Down .81
Oct 50.69 Down .81
Nov 50.57 Down .81
Dec 50.50 Down .81
Jan 50.44 Down .81
Feb 50.38 Down .81
Mar 50.33 Down .81
Apr 50.26 Down .81
May 50.18 Down .81
Jun 50.08 Down .81
Jul 49.99 Down .81
Aug 49.88 Down .81
Sep 49.79 Down .81
Oct 49.69 Down .81
Nov 49.60 Down .81
Dec 49.53 Down .81
Jan 49.47 Down .81