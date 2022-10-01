Za'Darius Smith questionable for Vikings v. Saints in London

WARE, England (AP) — Vikings outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was listed Friday as questionable for Minnesota's game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of a knee injury.

First-year coach Kevin O’Connell said Smith will be a game-time decision.

Smith was limited in practice at the team's temporary training facility next to their hotel 23 miles north of central London. He had missed the prior two practices before the Vikings left Minnesota.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps) was listed as doubtful for the NFL’s first international game of the season.

Running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was a full participant for the second consecutive day. Cook leads the Vikings with 203 yards rushing. The Saints have allowed 145 yards or more on the ground in two of their first three games.

The 30-year-old Smith, who signed a three-year deal with the Vikings in the offseason, is tied atop the NFL with five tackles for loss.

Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 for Green Bay, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game.

