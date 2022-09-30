England wins toss, opts to field in T20 against Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — England won the toss and elected to field in the sixth Twenty20 against Pakistan on Friday as the visitors bid to level the seven-match series.

England, trailing 3-2, continued its rotation policy with fast bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes, who are returning from injuries, being rested and replaced by Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, who has played 4 ODIs, was awarded his Pakistan T20 debut and replaced prolific scorer Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan, the world's top-ranked T20 batter, hit four half centuries in five matches but couldn’t take the field in the last game after he was hit on the back by a throw from Dawid Malan.

Pakistan also rested its key fast bowler Haris Rauf and brought in Shahnawaz Dahani in the other change made from the last game which the home team won by six runs.

___

Pakistan:

Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani.

England: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports