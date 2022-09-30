All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|56-22
|40-37
|y-Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|9½
|+2
|4-6
|L-2
|44-34
|43-35
|Tampa Bay
|85
|71
|.545
|11½
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|51-30
|34-41
|Baltimore
|80
|76
|.513
|16½
|5
|4-6
|L-3
|44-34
|36-42
|Boston
|75
|81
|.481
|21½
|10
|4-6
|W-3
|40-38
|35-43
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Cleveland
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-2
|42-33
|46-35
|Chicago
|77
|79
|.494
|11
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|35-43
|42-36
|Minnesota
|76
|80
|.487
|12
|9
|3-7
|L-1
|46-35
|30-45
|Detroit
|63
|92
|.406
|24½
|21½
|8-2
|W-6
|34-45
|29-47
|Kansas City
|63
|93
|.404
|25
|22
|5-5
|L-3
|39-42
|24-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|51-24
|51-30
|Seattle
|85
|70
|.548
|16½
|+½
|5-5
|W-2
|41-33
|44-37
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|32
|15
|6-4
|W-4
|37-41
|33-45
|Texas
|66
|89
|.426
|35½
|18½
|3-7
|L-2
|32-45
|34-44
|Oakland
|56
|100
|.359
|46
|29
|3-7
|L-4
|26-51
|30-49
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|98
|58
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|51-27
|47-31
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|1
|+13½
|6-4
|L-1
|52-26
|45-33
|Philadelphia
|83
|72
|.535
|14½
|_
|3-7
|L-5
|47-34
|36-38
|Miami
|65
|91
|.417
|33
|18½
|6-4
|W-1
|32-46
|33-45
|Washington
|54
|101
|.348
|43½
|29
|3-7
|W-1
|25-52
|29-49
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-St. Louis
|90
|66
|.577
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|51-27
|39-39
|Milwaukee
|83
|73
|.532
|7
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|43-32
|40-41
|Chicago
|70
|86
|.449
|20
|13½
|8-2
|W-4
|34-44
|36-42
|Cincinnati
|60
|96
|.385
|30
|23½
|3-7
|L-3
|31-47
|29-49
|Pittsburgh
|59
|97
|.378
|31
|24½
|4-6
|W-3
|32-46
|27-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|108
|48
|.692
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|54-21
|54-27
|San Diego
|86
|70
|.551
|22
|+2½
|6-4
|L-2
|41-34
|45-36
|San Francisco
|78
|78
|.500
|30
|5½
|9-1
|W-4
|42-36
|36-42
|Arizona
|72
|84
|.462
|36
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|40-41
|32-43
|Colorado
|65
|91
|.417
|43
|18½
|1-9
|L-5
|41-40
|24-51
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2
Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0
Miami 4, Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.