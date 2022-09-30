Saints QB Winston misses 3rd straight practice in London

LONDON (AP) — Saints backup quarterback Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again with an injured Jameis Winston sitting out a third consecutive practice Friday ahead of New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Winston has been playing through a back injury sustained in the season opener but was held out of practice all week ahead of the NFL’s first international game of the season.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said Thursday the team was monitoring Winston’s health "day to day.” The eighth-year quarterback also is nursing an ankle injury.

Earlier in the week, Winston said he was preparing to play against the Vikings. And coach Dennis Allen, when asked if he had concerns about Winston’s availability for Sunday, said: “I don’t think so.”

Wide receiver Michael Thomas also was not present at the portion of practice open to the media. He has missed three straight practices because of a foot injury. He leads the team with three touchdown receptions.

Allen was expected to address the media later Friday.

Winston has thrown for 858 yards with four TD passes and five interceptions in three games. He has completed 63.5% of his passes.

Dalton stepped in to start nine games for the Cowboys in 2020 after Dallas starter Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. That season, Dalton completed 64.9% of his passes, throwing for 2,170 yards with 14 TDs and eight interceptions.

The Saints are Dalton’s fourth team in as many years after he spent his first nine seasons as a starter for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last year, Dalton appeared in eight games and made six starts for Chicago, completing 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

