Singapore could be drawn into conflict between China and Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The nations of Southeast Asia should understand the seriousness of the situation in the Taiwan Strait, because if a conflict erupted between Taiwan and China, Singapore might soon become involved, academics said Friday (Sept. 30).

After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei Aug. 2-3, Beijing launched a series of large-scale military drills along its coastline, including the firing of missiles over Taiwan.

The Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS) organized a panel discussion Friday asking “What should Southeast Asian states do in a Taiwan conflict?”

One of the three panelists, Chong Ja Ian (莊嘉穎) of the NUS, said most Singaporeans might think Taiwan was far away, and a war there was merely a test of strength between China and the United States, CNA reported. However, he said that type of thinking failed to consider the impact of such a conflict on international shipping and air routes.

The U.S. and Australia would almost certainly become involved, and both maintained close military and security links with Singapore, Chong pointed out. The city state might want to keep out, but it would face pressure from both the U.S. and China early on.

Ratih Kabinawa of the University of Western Australia agreed, saying countries outside those directly involved still needed to be prepared for the impact of an armed confrontation. At present, the Southeast Asian region was still insufficiently prepared for the fallout from a possible war between China and Taiwan, she said.

Ivy Kwek of the International Crisis Group said Malaysia would face problems with its interests in the South China Sea, with its economy, and with the safety of its citizens in the region. Any concern about the situation in the Taiwan Strait should not be interpreted as Southeast Asia choosing sides between China and the U.S., she said.

