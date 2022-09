*This episode was first published in December, 2021*

Interviewees featured in this episode:

Dr. Sally Augustin, environmental psychologist

Dr. Helen Jarvis, professor of social geography engagement, University of Newcastle

Siv Helene Stangeland, partner Helen & Hard architects

Ashutosh Pandey, senior editor with DW Business

On the Green Fence on Apple Podcasts

On the Green Fence on Spotify