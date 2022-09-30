Ex-boyfriend of Taiwan lawmaker sentenced to 2 years, 10 months in jail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison by the New Taipei District Court Friday (Sept. 30) on charges linked to violence against his former girlfriend, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜).

The sentence, which can still be appealed, can be shortened to two years and two months if Lin pays a fine of NT$780,000 ($24,500), the Liberty Times reported.

In her first reaction to the verdict, Kao said she was unable to accept the outcome of the trial. Prosecutors had requested at least three years in prison because of the defendant’s negative attitude. Lin was not present in court for the verdict as he had tested positive for COVID.

During a stay at a New Taipei hotel in November last year, Lin beat Kao after he found text messages from a former boyfriend on her phone. He then locked her up in a hotel room for two days and only let her go after threatening her with the release of intimate images.

Kao later sought medical treatment, while her office released pictures of her injuries, and police arrested Lin at the hotel. He was later charged with eight criminal offenses.

Lin pleaded guilty to some of the charges, but not to the violence and to having locked her up, CNA reported.