Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Ex-boyfriend of Taiwan lawmaker sentenced to 2 years, 10 months in jail

Prison term can be shortened by eight months if Lin pays NT$780,000 fine

  204
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/30 17:30
Archived photo of Raphael Lin (center). 

Archived photo of Raphael Lin (center).  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison by the New Taipei District Court Friday (Sept. 30) on charges linked to violence against his former girlfriend, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜).

The sentence, which can still be appealed, can be shortened to two years and two months if Lin pays a fine of NT$780,000 ($24,500), the Liberty Times reported.

In her first reaction to the verdict, Kao said she was unable to accept the outcome of the trial. Prosecutors had requested at least three years in prison because of the defendant’s negative attitude. Lin was not present in court for the verdict as he had tested positive for COVID.

During a stay at a New Taipei hotel in November last year, Lin beat Kao after he found text messages from a former boyfriend on her phone. He then locked her up in a hotel room for two days and only let her go after threatening her with the release of intimate images.

Kao later sought medical treatment, while her office released pictures of her injuries, and police arrested Lin at the hotel. He was later charged with eight criminal offenses.

Lin pleaded guilty to some of the charges, but not to the violence and to having locked her up, CNA reported.
Kao Chia-yu
Raphael Lin
abuse
domestic abuse
assault
coercion
New Taipei District Court
prison sentence

RELATED ARTICLES

Papua New Guinea diplomat assaults wife, staff in Taipei restaurant
Papua New Guinea diplomat assaults wife, staff in Taipei restaurant
2022/09/16 12:19
Prague Philharmonia to tour Taiwan following China boycott
Prague Philharmonia to tour Taiwan following China boycott
2022/09/15 19:47
50 animal skeletons found in northern Taiwan dog shelter
50 animal skeletons found in northern Taiwan dog shelter
2022/09/06 12:15
Lithuanian representative office to open in Taipei this month
Lithuanian representative office to open in Taipei this month
2022/09/05 10:41
DPP's Taoyuan campaign collapses, spreading chaos in the party across Taiwan
DPP's Taoyuan campaign collapses, spreading chaos in the party across Taiwan
2022/08/18 01:32