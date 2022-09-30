Alexa
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking mutiny fears

By ARSENE KABORE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/30 16:23
President of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the...

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out early Friday in Burkina Faso's capital and the state broadcaster went off the air, sparking fears of a mutiny nine months after a military coup d'etat overthrew the country's president.

It was not immediately known where Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba was in the West African country. He had given a speech the day before in Djibo, in the north of Burkina Faso.

Last week, Damiba had traveled to New York where he addressed the U.N. General Assembly as the country's coup leader-turned-president.