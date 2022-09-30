Taiwan mulling 5-day quarantine, '7+N' plan for COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering ways of shortening both the quarantine and self-health monitoring phases of the current "7+7" quarantine scheme, with discussions of 5-day quarantines and a "7+N" plan.

At the Friday (Sept. 30) press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, pointed out that the latest Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) discussed relaxing the rules for the seven days of self-health monitoring for those who are diagnosed with COVID. Lo said the eased regulations date has not yet been set and details will be announced as soon as next week.

Lo said people currently undergoing the seven days of self-health monitoring are advised against dining in restaurants. However, he said that adjustments to the rules are necessary and that after conducting research, the center is considering easing self-health monitoring rules early if a person receives a negative result on one rapid antigen test.

According to current self-health monitoring guidelines, people cannot attend large group gatherings, have dinner parties, go to events where social distancing cannot be maintained, and must wear their masks at all times. Lo said experts at the ACIP meeting discussed removing these regulations for people who receive a negative result on a rapid antigen test kit.

CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) explained that the criteria may no longer be that a positive case must test negative for seven days straight before they can be released from self-health monitoring. Instead, it could become "7+N" days with N standing for "negative," meaning a person can end self-health monitoring as soon as they test negative for COVID.

Wang said the new measures will be confirmed and announced next week. He said the actual date had not yet been finalized.

As for whether the seven days of quarantine for confirmed cases will be shortened, Wang said the ACIP did discuss whether seven days should be shortened to five days. Wang said there is room for theoretical and operational aspects, but there is not yet a consensus because this has a greater impact than opening the border and more discussions are needed.

"At least what has been determined so far is that the relaxation of the seven days of self-health monitoring will start earlier," said Wang.