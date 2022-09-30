Mandarin Oriental Taipei awarded Best City Hotel at TTG Travel Awards 2022

Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has been awarded “Best City Hotel in Taipei” in the recently announced 31st TTG Travel Awards 2022. Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is deeply honored to receive this recognition, and this accolade has further affirmed the value of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s brand image and legendary service.

Established in 1989, the TTG Travel Awards recognises the best of Asia-Pacific’s travel industry. Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has been voted as the “Best City Hotel in Taipei” by the readers of TTG Travel Trade Publishing’s print and online titles, including TTG Asia, TTG China, TTG India, TTGmice, TTGassociations, TTG-BTmice China and TTG Asia Luxury.

The awards for the best hotel category are voted by TTG readers from May to the end of August based on three aspects, including best services and facilities, the best range of value-added benefits, and the most professional sales and marketing team in terms of innovative ideas and services.

“On behalf of the entire Mandarin Oriental Taipei team, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for this special recognition,” says Karan Berry, general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.

“We are deeply grateful and thrilled to receive this award and for being voted as the best city hotel in Taipei. In line with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s service philosophy, we are committed to delivering unparalleled high-quality products, innovative promotional packages and unique hotel experiences, along with our renowned Legendary Service Quality, to ensure we continue to establish ourselves as the leading hospitality brand in Taiwan. It has been a difficult time for those in the hospitality industry for the past years, I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all our hardworking and dedicated colleagues. Without their tremendous efforts and genuine

passion, we would not be able to provide consistent service excellence and satisfy our customers with more fantastic moments of delight.”

To experience Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s exemplary service and facilities, book the Wellness Retreat package to experience a wellness-oriented staycation. The room package consists of one night in an elegant guestroom with a daily classic breakfast for two, a 60-minute rejuvenating spa treatment and a vegetarian set menu from Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant, Ya Ge. The package is priced from TWD18,000 +15.5% per night. Advanced booking is required and advance reservation for spa services is required to ensure availability. For more information or to make a reservation, please call +886 (2) 2715 6888 or visit http://www.mandarinoriental.com/taipei/.