AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/30 15:43
Ukrainian soldiers fire in the recently retaken city of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian forces...
A Ukrainian soldier reacts as he receives an injection during an evacuation of injured soldiers participating in the counteroffensive, in a region nea...
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - The body of a civilian lies on the ground during an exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Friday, Sep...
A Russian recruit and his wife kiss outside a military recruitment center in Volzhskiy, Volgograd region, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Russian P...
Russian policemen detain a demonstrator protesting against mobilization in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo)
Relatives and friends react as they attend a farewell to teacher Natalya Vedernikova, one of victims of the shooting at school No. 88, in Izhevsk, Rus...
Ethiopian Orthodox Christians beat drums and sing to celebrate the eve of the holiday of Meskel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The f...
A Somali woman and child wait to be given a spot to settle at a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 20...
Somalis who have been displaced settle at a camp on the outskirts of Dollow, Somalia Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2022. Somalia has long known droughts, but the...
A model wears a creation for the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Paris. (Photo by Vianney Le ...
An emotional Roger Federer, left, of Team Europe sits alongside his playing partner Rafael Nadal after their Laver Cup doubles match against Team Worl...
South Africa's Lood de Jager, top, jumps for the ball during a line-out for the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and Argentina at Kings Pa...
Eva, a one-and-a-half-year-old Lagotto waits for her owner at a polling station in Rome, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Italians were voting on Sunday in an ...
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

SEPT. 23-29, 2022

War continues in Ukraine, in a week in which more bodies have been exhumed at the liberated area of Izium. Around other retaken areas in Kharkiv, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged missile and artillery barrages.

In Somalia, the droughts are getting longer and more frequent, displacing Somalis to a camp on the outskirts of the southern town of Dollow.

From the victory of the far-right party Brothers of Italy to the retirement of Roger Federer after teaming with Rafael Nadal in his last match, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by chief photographer for Greece, Cyprus, Albania and North Macedonia, Thanassis Stavrakis.

